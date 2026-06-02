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Santiment said the performance gap between sectors can create a “self-reinforcing cycle,” and when traders see equities consistently generating better returns with lower volatility, “capital often rotates away from crypto and into stock markets.”
However, Santiment said that this pattern won’t last forever, and “mainstream influencers” discussing stock dominance over crypto is often a good sign that the crowd is leaning too far into the “equity FOMO and crypto FUD.” Markets generally move opposite to the majority of traders’ expectations, it added.
Bitcoin is approaching a major long-term resistance level at the 200-week exponential moving average (EMA), which is currently around the $69,000 price zone.
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