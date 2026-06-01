Institutional trading infrastructure continues to evolve

Source: Anchorage Digital on X.com
Under the CMS model, prime brokers manage client balances and credit relationships, trading venues act as matching engines and Anchorage provides custody and settlement services.
The rollout will begin with foreign exchange trading platform Spotex, which Anchorage said processes billions of dollars in daily volume, with additional venue integrations under development.
Related: Anchorage Digital, Mexico's Grupo Salinas partner on stablecoin cross-border settlement
Financial institutions and digital asset companies are fast expanding infrastructure for tokenized assets and institutional trading, with the Canton Network emerging as one focal point for those efforts as firms explore blockchain-based settlement.
In December, DTCC partnered with Digital Asset and the Canton Network to support the tokenization of DTC-custodied US Treasury securities, with plans to expand the initiative to additional asset classes. Two months later, Fireblocks integrated the network, enabling banks, custodians and asset managers to custody and settle assets on a blockchain built for regulated financial markets.
Banks are also investing in digital asset custody and market infrastructure. In May, Standard Chartered agreed to acquire Zodia Custody while spinning out Zodia Solutions, a standalone platform serving institutional digital asset clients. The transaction consolidates the bank's custody operations while creating a separate company focused on services for financial institutions.
Magazine: ETH bears growling, Tom Lee’s buying, XRP to ‘explode’: Market Moves
More on the subject