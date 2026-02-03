Crypto infrastructure company Fireblocks has added support for the Canton Network, allowing financial institutions to custody and settle assets on a privacy-enabled blockchain designed for regulated markets.

According to Tuesday’s announcement, the integration enables governed settlement of Canton Coin (CC) through Fireblocks’ platform and its New York Department of Financial Services–chartered trust entity. The offering is aimed at banks, custodians and asset managers exploring tokenized securities, deposits and other regulated instruments that require private settlement and strict controls.

Financial institutions can custody Canton Coin via Fireblocks and apply its existing enterprise policy controls and workflow automation when settling assets on the Canton Network. Fireblocks also operates a Super Validator on the network, giving it a direct role in transaction validation and governance.

Fireblocks said support for additional Canton-based tokens and applications is expected to be added over time.

Fireblocks secures more than $5 trillion in digital asset transfers annually and has supported over $10 trillion in total transfers to date, with more than 2,400 organizations using its platform, according to the company.

Institutional adoption builds on the Canton Network

The Canton Network, a permissioned blockchain developed by Digital Asset and governed by the Canton Foundation, has seen a steady expansion of institutional integrations through late 2025 and early 2026.

In October, digital asset infrastructure provider BitGo added support for Canton Coin, enabling US banks and asset managers to custody the token through a qualified custodian.

Roughly a month later, Franklin Templeton connected its Benji tokenization platform to the Canton Network. The integration allows tokenized assets issued via Benji, including Franklin Templeton’s onchain US government money market fund, to be used for collateral and liquidity within Canton’s Global Collateral Network.

In December, the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) said it plans to mint a subset of US Treasury securities on the Canton Network, with potential expansion to other assets.

More recently, Temple Digital Group launched a private institutional trading platform built on Canton, offering continuous, 24/7 trading through a central limit order book with a non-custodial structure.

Canton’s native token, Canton Coin, has responded to increased network activity. It is up about 31% over the past three months, according to CoinGecko data.

