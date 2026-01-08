Temple Digital Group has launched a private, institutional trading platform built on the Canton Network, offering continuous, 24/7 trading of digital assets using a central limit order book and non-custodial market structure.

According to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph on Thursday, the platform supports trading in cryptocurrencies and stablecoins and is designed to allow institutions to transact with approved counterparties while maintaining privacy and regulatory oversight, with participants retaining custody of assets rather than relying on a central intermediary.

The system is built around a price-time priority central limit order book with sub-second matching and includes execution monitoring and transaction cost analysis tools intended for institutional trading desks, the company said.

The platform is live and onboarding institutional users, including asset managers, market makers and financial institutions, with support for tokenized equities and commodities planned for 2026.

Top blockchains for tokenized real-world assets. Source: RWA.xyz

Temple Digital Group is a New York–based digital asset infrastructure company that builds non-custodial trading infrastructure for institutional digital asset markets.

The Canton Network is a permissioned blockchain created by Digital Asset that allows regulated institutions to transact and settle tokenized assets onchain.

Institutional adoption accelerates on the Canton Network

The Canton Network drew increased institutional attention in late 2025, as companies announced new deployments involving tokenized funds, collateral and financing infrastructure.

In December, Franklin Templeton expanded its Benji tokenization platform to Canton, allowing its tokenized US government money market fund to be used as collateral within Canton’s institutional ecosystem. The fund held $828 million in assets at time of writing, according to industry data.

Tokenized US Treasury Funds. Source: RWA.xyz

On Dec. 9, Canton Network's creator, Digital Asset, and a group of major financial institutions completed a second round of onchain US Treasury financing on Canton. The trial showed that tokenized Treasurys can be reused as collateral in real time, highlighting how blockchain-based infrastructure can reduce frictions in traditional collateral and financing markets.

About a week later, the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC) said it plans to mint a subset of US Treasury securities on the Canton Network, extending blockchain-based settlement into market infrastructure that processed $3.7 quadrillion in transactions in 2024.

On Wednesday, Digital Asset and Kinexys by JPMorgan announced plans to bring JPMorgan’s US dollar deposit token, JPM Coin, natively onto the network.

The Canton Coin (CC) has risen sharply recently. It is up more than 40% over the past two weeks and more than 80% over the past month, according to CoinGecko data at the time of writing.

