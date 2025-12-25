Canton Coin has climbed about 27% over the past week, Cointelegraph data shows, outpacing the broader cryptocurrency market as traders reacted to fresh signals of institutional adoption.

The gains follow a Dec. 17 announcement from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation (DTCC) outlining plans to tokenize a portion of US Treasury securities held at its Depository Trust Company subsidiary on the Canton Network.

DTCC operates post-trade infrastructure for US securities markets, with its subsidiaries processing about $3.7 quadrillion in securities transactions last year.

Canton Coin price over past seven days. Source: CoinGecko

Frank La Salla, CEO of DTCC, said the “collaboration creates a roadmap to bring real-world, high-value tokenization use cases to market, starting with US Treasury securities and eventually expanding to a broad spectrum of DTC-eligible assets.”

The Canton Network is a permissioned blockchain designed for regulated financial institutions to issue and settle tokenized real-world assets, while Canton Coin is the network’s native token used to support transactions and core network operations.

Canton Coin’s gains stand out against a largely flat broader market over the past week. Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) were both down around 0.5%, (BNB) BNB fell 0.9% and Solana (SOL) declined about 3.3%, according to CoinGecko data at the time of writing.

Tokenized RWA gains traction in 2025

Tokenization of real-world assets, the process of issuing claims on traditional and real-economy assets on blockchain networks, has emerged as one of the biggest narratives in crypto this year.

According to data from RWA.xyz, the total distributed value of tokenized real-world assets has more than tripled over the past year, rising from about $5.6 billion at the end of 2024 to roughly $19 billion today.

Total RWA value. Source: RWA.xyz

US Treasury products account for a significant share of that growth, with around $9 billion in Treasury debt now tokenized, up from approximately $3.9 billion at the start of the year.

The largest of these products is BlackRock’s USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), which provides onchain exposure to short-term US Treasurys with daily yield accrual. The fund has grown to nearly $1.7 billion in assets, according to RWA.xyz data.

Other major tokenized Treasury offerings include funds from Ondo Finance and Franklin Templeton, which hold roughly $830 million and $798 million in assets, respectively, RWA.xyz data shows.

Some of the benefits of tokenizing real-world assets is that it expands access globally, reduces transaction costs, shortens settlement times, and the assets can be traded 24/7.

Keith Grossman, president of crypto payments company MoonPay, recently said that putting traditional assets onchain will force legacy financial institutions to adapt similar to how the digital shift reshaped media.

