Binance launched US equities trading for eligible users and plans tokenized stocks as crypto exchanges expand into broader financial markets.

Binance has launched US equities trading for eligible users and plans to add tokenized stocks as part of a broader push to expand beyond crypto.

Users will be able to trade more than 7,000 stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) with zero commission, buy fractional shares from $5 and access select equities on a 24/5 basis, according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

The exchange said it is also planning to introduce tokenized stocks as part of its vision for a “multi-asset financial super app.”

The move puts Binance more directly in competition with Coinbase and other platforms trying to bring stocks, ETFs, derivatives and tokenized assets into a single trading account. Coinbase rolled out commission-free US stock and ETF trading with 24/5 availability in December 2025.

“Tokenization has the potential to reshape financial markets by giving users greater control, more flexibility, and ultimately more financial freedom,” said Binance co-CEO Richard Teng. “We see a significant opportunity to make financial assets more accessible, more useful, and more connected across traditional and digital markets.”

The new offering is enabled through Binance’s broker-dealer, Nest Trading Limited, based in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

Source: Binance

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Purchasing tokenized equities will be primarily made through Circle’s USDC (USDC), with support for BNB (BNB), Tether’s USDt (USDT), World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) and United Stables (U). Sales proceeds will be received in USDC.

The exchange will also enable eligible users to earn passive income by lending their stock holdings through Fully Paid Securities Lending (FPSL).

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Binance to launch bStocks after regulatory approval

The launch of the 7,000 equities is part of Binance’s ambitions to become a multi-asset platform, with the next phase representing the launch of tokenized US stocks.

Binance said that it plans to launch bStocks in the “coming weeks,” which are tokenized securities representing US stocks and ETFs, issued by BTECH Holdings LTD, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) registered in the ADGM.

Binance said that the launch of bStocks is currently pending regulatory approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA). Once approved, the tokenized securities will be available for trading on Binance Exchange.

Cointelegraph has approached Binance for comment on the potential timeline of the tokenized stocks launch.

Meanwhile, more cryptocurrency exchanges are seeking to bring traditional company stocks to their trading platform.

At the beginning of April, crypto exchange Bitget launched a proxy offering tied to the pre-initial public offering (IPO) phase of Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing and space transportation company, SpaceX, Cointelegraph reported.

In April 2025, Kraken announced the launch of 11,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs with commission-free trading in an effort to bring “equities and digital assets together” under one trading platform, as part of a “phased national rollout.”

In January, Vienna-based crypto exchange Bitpanda said it was expanding its offering to include about 10,000 stocks and ETFs.

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