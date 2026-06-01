Binance to launch bStocks after regulatory approval

Source: Binance
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Purchasing tokenized equities will be primarily made through Circle’s USDC (USDC), with support for BNB (BNB), Tether’s USDt (USDT), World Liberty Financial USD (USD1) and United Stables (U). Sales proceeds will be received in USDC.
The exchange will also enable eligible users to earn passive income by lending their stock holdings through Fully Paid Securities Lending (FPSL).
Related: NYSE parent ICE pushes ‘level playing field’ for 24/7 onchain perps
The launch of the 7,000 equities is part of Binance’s ambitions to become a multi-asset platform, with the next phase representing the launch of tokenized US stocks.
Binance said that it plans to launch bStocks in the “coming weeks,” which are tokenized securities representing US stocks and ETFs, issued by BTECH Holdings LTD, a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) registered in the ADGM.
Binance said that the launch of bStocks is currently pending regulatory approval from the Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario (FSRA). Once approved, the tokenized securities will be available for trading on Binance Exchange.
Cointelegraph has approached Binance for comment on the potential timeline of the tokenized stocks launch.
Meanwhile, more cryptocurrency exchanges are seeking to bring traditional company stocks to their trading platform.
At the beginning of April, crypto exchange Bitget launched a proxy offering tied to the pre-initial public offering (IPO) phase of Elon Musk’s aerospace manufacturing and space transportation company, SpaceX, Cointelegraph reported.
In April 2025, Kraken announced the launch of 11,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs with commission-free trading in an effort to bring “equities and digital assets together” under one trading platform, as part of a “phased national rollout.”
In January, Vienna-based crypto exchange Bitpanda said it was expanding its offering to include about 10,000 stocks and ETFs.
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