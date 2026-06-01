Chainalysis Global Crypto Adoption Index, 2025. Source: Chainalysis
Global exchanges such as Binance and KuCoin are also widely used, but have largely relied on crypto-only or peer-to-peer rupee access, rather than the kind of direct, IMPS-based bank rails Coinbase is now offering.
With rupee deposits and withdrawals now live, Coinbase is providing Indian users direct bank-to-crypto transfers in addition to spot trading, perpetual futures and its Advanced Trade platform, and says it has built local INR order books for concentrated domestic liquidity alongside access to its global exchange.
India has emerged as a key prize for global exchanges despite policy headwinds, including a 30% tax on many digital asset gains and a 1% tax deducted at source on certain transactions.
Chainalysis ranked India first in its 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index, ahead of 150 other countries, based on factors such as retail onchain activity, use of centralized exchanges and decentralized finance protocols, and transaction volumes, illustrating the scale of grassroots usage that platforms like Coinbase are trying to tap.
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