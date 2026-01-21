Bitpanda is expanding beyond digital assets as it moves to offer stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on the same platform, advancing its push toward what it calls a universal exchange model.

Beginning Jan. 29, the Vienna-based crypto exchange will open access to about 10,000 stocks and ETFs, according to a Tuesday announcement shared with Cointelegraph. Bitpanda said the move will allow users to trade traditional financial products alongside cryptocurrencies within a single app.

The company said trades in stocks and ETFs will be priced at a flat fee of 1 euro ($1.17) per transaction, with no additional order flow, custody or withdrawal charges. Bitpanda described the rollout as part of an effort to simplify investing across asset classes.

Bitpanda’s offering comes as more cryptocurrency platforms are building towards universal exchange ambitions, seeking to offer exposure to digital assets, stocks and precious metals on one platform.

Related: Polymarket hit by fresh European crackdowns as Hungary, Portugal block access

Eric Demuth, chairman and co-founder of Bitpanda, called it the “next evolution” of the platform.

“Eleven years ago, we made crypto simple and secure for everyone. Now comes the next evolution, for Bitpanda and for the financial market: for the first time, we’re bringing all markets and asset classes together in a single app,” said Demuth.

The offering will feature access to “real stocks,” as opposed to tokenized shares, and will be available across the entire European Union, a spokesperson for Bitpanda told Cointelegraph.

Related: NYSE develops 24/7 blockchain trading platform for tokenized stocks, ETFs

Leading crypto platforms target universal exchange strategy

Some of the largest centralized crypto exchanges (CEXs) have been launching access to TradFi investment products, seeking to attract a larger investor base.

In April 2025, Kraken announced the launch of 11,000 US-listed stocks and ETFs with commission-free trading in an effort to bring “equities and digital assets together” under one trading platform, as part of a “phased national rollout.”

Coinbase exchange also launched stock trading at the end of 2025 and rebranded its wallet app as an “everything app,” as the first step to enable 24/7 trading of stocks and ETFs along with crypto assets.

Crypto research firm Delphi Digital called the phenomenon the “super app” race, predicting an “aggregation era” for the crypto industry, as value shifts from protocols to platforms with the most users and trading products.

Magazine: Can Robinhood or Kraken’s tokenized stocks ever be truly decentralized?