The New York Stock Exchange is developing a new platform to trade tokenized stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), part of a broader effort to modernize market infrastructure using blockchain-based settlement.

On Monday, the NYSE and its parent company, the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE), announced the development of a new platform with 24/7 trading and instant settlement, combining the company’s Pillar matching engine with blockchain-based post-trade systems, including multi-chain support for custody and settlement.

Subject to regulatory approval, the platform is intended to underpin a new NYSE trading venue for tokenized securities, including stocks and ETFs issued in digital form.

Under the proposal, trades could be funded and settled in real time using stablecoins, rather than the one-day settlement cycle currently used in US equity markets.

Tokenized stocks are shares of traditional company stocks minted on the blockchain ledger, offering investors exposure to stock prices with advantages including 24/7 accessibility and fractional ownership.

The NYSE has sought to extend trading hours to 22 hours on weekdays to address the global demand for US equities. In October 2024, it announced plans to file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for extended trading.

The tech-focused Nasdaq exchange also announced plans to incorporate 24-hour trading on weekdays, Cointelegraph reported in March 2025.

The tokenized securities platform is part of the ICE’s broader digital strategy, which includes the building of clearing infrastructure and support for 24/7 trading and the “potential integration” of tokenized collateral.

ICE is working with banks, including BNY and Citibank, to support tokenized deposits across its clearinghouses to help members manage money outside of traditional banking hours.

For more than two centuries, the NYSE has transformed the way markets operate,” said Lynn Martin, president at NYSE Group.

“We are leading the industry toward fully on-chain solutions, grounded in the unmatched protections and high regulatory standards that position us to marry trust with state-of-the-art technology.”

ICE operates six clearing houses around the world, including the world’s largest energy clearing house and credit default swap clearing house.

The company’s vice president of strategic initiatives, Michael Blaugrund, called supporting tokenized securities a “pivotal step” in the firm’s strategy to operate “onchain market infrastructure for trading, settlement, custody, and capital formation in the new era of global finance.”

