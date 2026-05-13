Stablecoin remittance infrastructure expands in Latin America

Source: Dallasfed.org
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Stablecoin adoption has grown rapidly across Latin America in recent years. A 2025 report from Mexico-based crypto exchange Bitso found that US dollar-linked stablecoins accounted for 40% of crypto purchases on its platform, surpassing Bitcoin (BTC) for the first time.
The exchange said users increasingly relying on stablecoins for savings, payments and remittances amid inflation and currency volatility across the region.
Source: Bitso report
Along with growing stablecoin adoption, major remittance and money transfer companies have increasingly expanded their stablecoin-based payment infrastructures.
Earlier this month, Western Union launched its USDPT stablecoin on Solana (SOL) for cross-border payments and settlement, with initial availability in Bolivia and the Philippines and broader expansion planned across more than 40 countries later this year.
Crypto exchange Kraken recently partnered with MoneyGram to allow users to convert crypto into local currency for cash pickup across more than 100 countries through MoneyGram’s retail payout network.
Last month, Mercado Libre, one of Latin America’s largest e-commerce and fintech companies, launched cross-border transfers between Brazil, Mexico and Chile using its Meli Dólar stablecoin.
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