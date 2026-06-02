Inquiry evidence highlights risks and UK’s strategic choice

House of Lords Stablecoin Report. Source: House of Lords
The committee presents payment-focused stablecoins primarily as instruments for fast, low-cost transactions rather than as investment products. However, it warns that the combination of strict reserve rules and a ban on interest or other remuneration could weigh on the “business viability” and competitiveness of UK-issued tokens, especially while it remains unclear whether card-style rewards or other non-interest incentives will be allowed.
The conclusions follow months of evidence gathering in which the committee pressed industry and academic witnesses on whether stablecoins can move much beyond “on and off-ramps into crypto,” challenged them on financial stability, bank funding and consumer protection risks, and probed sharply divergent views on the US GENIUS Act’s approach to non-bank issuers.
While stressing that the expansion of stablecoin markets “must not create new opportunities for illicit activity to flourish,” the Lords argue the UK should aim to nurture, not just police, a pound-denominated stablecoin sector.
They urge His Majesty’s Treasury, the Bank of England and the FCA to stick to existing timelines, clarify how dual regulation of systemic issuers will work in practice, and recalibrate measures such as holding limits and reserve requirements so that sterling stablecoins can “compete with other forms of payment in the UK” rather than be regulated out of relevance.
Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs — Mid-2026
More on the subject