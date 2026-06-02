Zama to accelerate compliance roadmap

Zama USDC freeze lifted. Source: Rand Hindi
According to Hindi, approximately $12.5 million in USDC was deposited into Zama's confidential USDC wrapper on May 11.
He said the deposit address later became the subject of litigation and a temporary restraining order connected to a dispute involving Overnight Finance. Because the deposit represented more than 99% of the contract's total value shielded, plaintiffs sought a blanket freeze order through Circle, he said.
Jeremy Bradley, Zama's chief operating officer, told Cointelegraph the court ultimately concluded that freezing an entire smart contract pool imposed disproportionate harm on uninvolved users. He said Zama demonstrated that, because its protocol preserves visible sender and recipient addresses while encrypting balances and amounts, the disputed account could be isolated and frozen directly without affecting other users.
Bradley said the case illustrates how protocols holding centralized stablecoins in pooled contracts may be exposed to similar risks. “Automated market makers, lending protocols, bridges, and anyone holding USDC in a pooled contract is effectively one court order away from this exact situation,” he said.
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In response, Zama said it will accelerate its compliance roadmap, including introducing automatic enforcement of compliance actions taken by underlying asset issuers.
Under the proposed framework, if Circle freezes a USDC address, the corresponding confidential USDC held by that address would also be frozen. The protocol also plans to establish a compliance council and integrate additional compliance and transaction-monitoring tools.
Bradley said the measures accelerate an existing roadmap rather than represent a change in strategy. “We always designed the protocol with programmable compliance in mind,” he said, adding that the incident made deploying those tools more urgent and would help provide institutions with greater confidence in the protocol's ability to respond to legal requests.
Despite the incident, Hindi said Zama remains committed to building on USDC and plans to launch its cUSDC product later this month, including shielding $5 million of USDC from its own treasury.
Bradley said the episode has reinforced interest from institutional users rather than dampened it, arguing that the court's decision to lift the freeze demonstrated that the protocol can operate within existing legal frameworks while preserving privacy features.
He added that Circle was acting pursuant to a court order and that the broader issue was the lack of tools for carrying out targeted freezes without affecting entire smart contract pools.
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