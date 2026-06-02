Crypto data firms need to adhere to TradFi standards: Kaiko CEO

Kaiko platform homepage. Source: Kaiko.com
In February, Bloomberg announced a collaboration with Kaiko to make Bloomberg’s licensed financial data accessible directly within blockchain-native environments, expanding from traditional offchain databases to address the challenge of inconsistent data across tokenized markets, Cointelegraph reported.
Reliable data is particularly important in markets linked to tokenized real-world assets to ensure that onchain assets mirror the pricing of the underlying financial instruments.
Related: NYSE parent ICE pushes ‘level playing field’ for 24/7 onchain perps
Cryptocurrency data companies need to adhere to stricter TradFi-like standards to facilitate the growing institutional participation in the industry, Kaiko’s Soubiran told Cointelegraph, adding:
“The growing participation from banks, asset managers, and hedge funds accelerates the demand, and this acquisition is the completion of a strategy that has been underway since day one.”
Amberdata’s acquisition makes Kaiko the “only independent, globally regulated company that can serve every data need an institution has,” she added.
LIT trading price, listing time, minute-by-minute. Source: Kaiko
Earlier in May, Kaiko's data platform flagged concerning trading patterns suggesting that some traders are frontrunning crypto listing announcements on Robinhood, raising concerns that some market participants have access to non-public listing information or an “exceptionally reliable front-running methodology built on public signals.”
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