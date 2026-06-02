Crypto data firms need to adhere to TradFi standards: Kaiko CEO

Kaiko acquired Amberdata to expand its institutional crypto data platform with derivatives analytics, onchain tools and AI-powered research.

Paris-based crypto data platform Kaiko acquired Amberdata, a US-focused digital asset data provider, as institutional investors demand broader market, derivatives and onchain analytics for digital assets.

Kaiko said the deal will expand its institutional data stack and help the combined company serve banks, asset managers, hedge funds, exchanges and trading firms that need cleaner data across fragmented crypto markets, according to an announcement shared with Cointelegraph.

The acquisition adds Amberdata’s derivatives analytics and artificial intelligence-powered research tools, including the GVOL options analytics platform, which Kaiko said had been one of the most requested capabilities from institutional clients.

The transaction was finalized on Monday, but the size and terms of the deal remain confidential, Ambre Soubiran, CEO of Kaiko, told Cointelegraph.

The deal marks Kaiko’s fifth acquisition and expands its effort to consolidate institutional-grade crypto market data, derivatives analytics and onchain infrastructure. Kaiko said the combined company will serve 250 institutional clients worldwide. Kaiko acquired onchain data infrastructure provider Cometh on May 20, which is licensed under the European Union's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) as a crypto asset service provider.

Kaiko platform homepage. Source: Kaiko.com

In February, Bloomberg announced a collaboration with Kaiko to make Bloomberg’s licensed financial data accessible directly within blockchain-native environments, expanding from traditional offchain databases to address the challenge of inconsistent data across tokenized markets, Cointelegraph reported.

Reliable data is particularly important in markets linked to tokenized real-world assets to ensure that onchain assets mirror the pricing of the underlying financial instruments.

Related: NYSE parent ICE pushes ‘level playing field’ for 24/7 onchain perps

Crypto data firms need to adhere to TradFi standards: Kaiko CEO

Cryptocurrency data companies need to adhere to stricter TradFi-like standards to facilitate the growing institutional participation in the industry, Kaiko’s Soubiran told Cointelegraph, adding:

“The growing participation from banks, asset managers, and hedge funds accelerates the demand, and this acquisition is the completion of a strategy that has been underway since day one.”

Amberdata’s acquisition makes Kaiko the “only independent, globally regulated company that can serve every data need an institution has,” she added.

LIT trading price, listing time, minute-by-minute. Source: Kaiko

Earlier in May, Kaiko's data platform flagged concerning trading patterns suggesting that some traders are frontrunning crypto listing announcements on Robinhood, raising concerns that some market participants have access to non-public listing information or an “exceptionally reliable front-running methodology built on public signals.”

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