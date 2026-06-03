Nobitex the centerpiece of Iran’s “digital dollar pipeline”

The US has repeatedly struck Iran amid efforts to reach a ceasefire agreement and resolve a dispute over the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping lane that transits about one-fifth of the world’s oil.
One of the top priorities for Treasury is to end Iran’s nuclear programme, Bessent said.
“As promised, Treasury will continue to follow the money in support of Economic Fury, whether it is through the banking system or through digital assets, to prevent the regime from developing a nuclear weapon.”
The latest sanctions come four days after Bessent revealed that the Treasury had seized nearly $1 billion in crypto from Iranian crypto exchanges and wallets since the Iran war began.
The Treasury said Nobitex, Iran’s largest crypto exchange, has continued to facilitate payments for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and other sanctioned entities.
On Tuesday, blockchain forensics platform Chainalysis said that Nobitex is at the center of Iran's “digital dollar pipeline,” and that it handles about 50% of the country’s crypto trading volume.
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The Treasury claimed that Nobitex has contributed to the repression of the Iranian people by facilitating state-linked surveillance of civilians.
Nobitex’s CEO, Seyed Ali Khoee, and chairman, Amir Hossein Rad, were also added to OFAC’s sanction list.
The Treasury said it has cut off “tens of billions of dollars” worth of funding channels from otherwise being accessible to the Iranian regime and its proxies.
That includes action taken against alleged shadow bank networks, as well as foreign officials and companies seeking to support Iran’s oil trade and military activities.
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