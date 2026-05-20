Potential impact on crypto markets 

The ongoing conflict and macroeconomic headwinds, such as rising inflation, have hampered the crypto market’s recovery, with digital assets trading mostly sideways for almost four months.
Any potential end to the war with Iran could ignite a market rally if economies recover and confidence in higher-risk investments returns.
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HashKey Group senior researcher Tim Sun told Cointelegraph on Wednesday that this “directly indicates that Trump is facing mounting domestic political pressure regarding his continued use of military force.”
“This signal serves as a relatively mild positive catalyst for risk assets as a whole, rather than a decisive factor. The market’s current focus remains firmly on macroeconomic shifts.”
“If geopolitical conflicts ease and subsequently drive oil prices further down, it will lower the valuation risk across all risk assets and foster a positive turnaround in the crypto market,” he added.
Andri Fauzan Adziima, research lead at the Bitrue Research Institute, told Cointelegraph that the war powers resolution’s advance is “a strong bullish catalyst for crypto, likely sparking a sharp 6% to 10% Bitcoin relief rally in the coming days.”
“Past de-escalation headlines triggered instant 3% to 5% BTC spikes, and with Bitcoin holding $76K to $77K, this eases risk-off pressure, and boosts flows,” he added.
Markets had not reacted at the time of writing, with Bitcoin remaining flat at around $76,500 over the past 24 hours.
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