Source: Google Finance
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The company’s stock has fallen by nearly 87.5% over the past 12 months. It first looked to become a WLFI treasury company in early August after closing a $1.5 billion direct offering and private placement led by World Liberty Financial.
At the time of the deal closing, Witkoff became AI Financial’s chairman, while World Liberty co-founder Zak Folkman became a board observer.
US President Donald Trump’s son, Eric Trump, joined the company’s board, but was quietly removed from the leadership section of its website late last month.
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