Final decision to come Wednesday

Polymarket said in an “additional context” section of the affected market updated on Tuesday that any confirmation of a sale disclosed outside of the market’s timeframe “does not qualify.”
“No information from MSTR, on-chain data, or consensus of credible reporting confirmed that MicroStrategy sold Bitcoin within the market's timeframe,” the notice said.
Several Polymarket users expressed frustration with the market.
“Polymarket should trade truth, not technicalities,” one affected user said. Another added it had made them “lose a lot of faith in Polymarket.”
“I am so disappointed in this company today. Unbelievable,” another user said.
The market is currently awaiting the outcome of a second dispute, which is set to be decided by 12:00 am UTC on Wednesday.
If no statement is issued at that time, the order book will be cleared, Polymarket said.
Related: Strategy’s STRC hits record $1.5B trading volume
Saylor first pitched the idea of selling Bitcoin in the company’s first-quarter earnings call on May 5, stating that the sale would be to “inoculate” the market against sudden panic.
He said at the time that market participants will realize that “the company's fine, the Bitcoin's fine, the industry's fine, the world didn't come to an end.”
The sale contrasts with Strategy’s previously long-stated promise that it would never sell its Bitcoin.
Bitcoin fell 2.5% to $70,815 within five hours of Strategy reporting the Bitcoin sale on Monday.
Bitcoin has since partially recovered to $71,200.
Magazine: eToro founder timed Bitcoin top perfectly due to belief in 4 year cycles
More on the subject