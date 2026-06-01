Polymarket reported eyeing Japanese market

Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama (second from left) in a December 2024 meeting on Promotion of a Digital Society. Source: LDP
The recommendation came about two months after the Japanese government approved changes to allow classification of crypto assets as financial instruments rather than solely as a method of payment. The country’s financial watchdog, the Financial Services Agency, also reportedly planned to amend its regulatory framework to allow crypto ETFs.
Related: Japan PM Takaichi disavows ‘Sanae Token’ after memecoin hits $28M peak
Japan’s potential entry into the global $320 billion stablecoin market, now dominated by tokens pegged to the US dollar, comes after US lawmakers enacted legislation for a payment stablecoin framework, the GENIUS Act. According to an April report from the Bank for International Settlements, the market capitalization of Japanese yen-denominated stablecoins was less than 0.01% of US dollar-pegged coins.
Source: Pexels
Prediction markets platform Polymarket, already facing regulatory scrutiny in the US amid state-level lawsuits and while supported at the federal level, was reportedly looking at approval to operate in Japan by 2030. Japan’s strict laws covering online and in-person gambling could prove a challenge for the company.
Magazine: 50K investors fight Korean crypto tax, Singapore cancels Bsquared: Asia Express
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