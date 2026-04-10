The Japanese government amended the Financial Instruments and Exchange Act on Friday to classify crypto assets as financial instruments.

The amendment also bans insider trading and other activities that involve buying and selling based on undisclosed information, Nikkei reported.

The amended act will also now require cryptocurrency “issuers” to be more transparent and disclose information once a year.

Japan’s Financial Services Agency has previously regulated crypto assets under the Payment and Settlement Act, citing their potential use as a means of payment. However, the regulations and classifications have been updated to reflect increasing institutional investment in the asset class.

By reclassifying crypto as a financial instrument rather than just a payment method, Japan is moving crypto out of the experimental payments category and into the same league as its stock market.

Source: Startale Group CEO Sota Watanabe

Crypto under the TradFi umbrella

“We will expand the supply of growth capital in response to changes in financial and capital markets, and ensure market fairness, transparency, and investor protection,” said Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama at a press conference after the Cabinet meeting.

Fines and sentences for unregistered crypto exchanges have also increased under the amendment.

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Japan signaled that it was bringing crypto under the same umbrella as traditional finance in January when Katayama said, “To ensure citizens benefit from digital and blockchain-based assets, the role of exchanges and market infrastructure will be essential.”

The government backed plans in December to significantly reduce Japan’s maximum tax rate on crypto profits, with a flat rate of 20% across the board.

Crypto ETFs coming to Japan

Japan is also planning to legalize crypto exchange-traded funds (ETFs) by 2028, marking a major shift toward mainstream crypto adoption, according to a January report.

Major financial groups, including Nomura Holdings and SBI Holdings, are among the first companies expected to develop crypto-linked exchange-traded products.

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