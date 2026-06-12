Zonda probe adds pressure on Poland's crypto sector

Source: Donald Tusk
The veto comes as scrutiny of Poland's crypto sector intensifies. Prosecutors are reportedly investigating one of the country’s largest crypto exchanges, Zonda, for suspected fraud and money laundering involving 2,000 customers with alleged links to Russian organized crime.
The investigation followed a report by blockchain platform Recoveris, which alleged that Zonda may have been insolvent based on a sharp decline in the exchange's hot wallet balances.
Earlier in April, Zonda CEO Przemysław Kral claimed that one of the exchange’s cold wallets holding around 4,500 Bitcoin (BTC) was inaccessible, saying the private keys were intended to be handed over by Zonda founder and former CEO Sylwester Suszek, who has been missing since 2022.
Kral has denied accusations of misappropriating funds.
“So for all those who claim that I had anything to do with Sylwester's disappearance, this is the prime argument that I care the most about Sylwester being found,” Kral said.
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