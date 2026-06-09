An excerpt from the public consultation on the MiCA review. Source: European Commission
However, Kerstens said regulating DeFi would be difficult because laws can be applied to people and organizations, but not directly to computer networks. He said lawmakers would need a new legal doctrine to regulate non-entities.
Kerstens added that he doesn’t see a need to regulate DeFi, which he described as a “movement” that has “no representatives.”
“I don't see what the problem is. And if there is no problem, why should it be regulated?”
Earlier in March, a working paper from the European Central Bank questioned whether decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) are decentralized enough to remain outside MiCA’s scope. Looking at Aave, MakerDAO, Ampleforth and Uniswap, the paper found that the top 100 governance token holders controlled over 80% of the supply in each protocol, based on holdings snapshots from November 2022 and May 2023.
The authors said these findings question whether DAOs are inherently decentralized and whether they should remain outside of the MiCA regulation as “fully decentralized” services.
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