EU probes whether consumers actually trust crypto

An excerpt from the targeted consultation on the MiCA review. Source: EC
Beyond stablecoins, the consultation also examines emerging risk areas, including decentralized finance (DeFi), staking, lending, non-fungible tokens, and crypto asset service providers (CASPs), as well as issues around market integrity, investor protection and potential simplification of compliance rules.
Related: Euro stablecoin project Qivalis adds 25 banks ahead of launch
The inclusion of DeFi and tokenized financial assets is particularly notable as both areas remain largely outside MiCA’s scope.
The public consultation document shows the commission is not only reviewing whether MiCA works as a legal framework, but also whether ordinary consumers understand and trust digital assets under the new rules.
Many of the questions focus on user awareness of Bitcoin (BTC), Ether (ETH), stablecoins, DeFi and tokenized assets.
An excerpt from the public consultation on the MiCA review. Source: The EC
It also explores what would increase consumer confidence in crypto services, including stronger protections, clearer rules, improved supervision and easier access through regulated banks and payment providers.
The review comes as MiCA approaches a key transitional deadline in July 2026, after which CASPs must be fully authorized under the EU framework or cease operations.
Magazine: How crypto laws changed in 2025 — and how they’ll change in 2026
More on the subject