Singapore pushes deeper into digital asset infrastructure

MAS revokes Bsquared’s license. Source: MAS
MAS has granted 37 digital payment token services licenses so far, and revocations remain uncommon. Last year, MAS rejected an application from AmazingTech, the operator of Tokenize Xchange, and the Commercial Affairs Department subsequently launched a probe into the company.
Related: Crypto dispute over Resupply exploit lands in Singapore harassment court
Singapore has built a reputation as one of Asia’s leading crypto hubs, home to regional offices of Coinbase and Ripple, as well as the global headquarters of Crypto.com.
The city-state is also cementing its position as a leading hub for integrating traditional finance with digital assets.
Last month, Singapore Gulf Bank launched a service allowing institutional clients to mint and redeem stablecoins directly from their bank accounts via the Solana blockchain, enabling 24/7 settlement between fiat and digital assets.
Magazine: Guide to the top and emerging global crypto hubs — Mid-2026
More on the subject