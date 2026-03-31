A Singapore court has ordered two crypto industry figures to stop making threatening or defamatory statements against a Curve-linked contributor following a dispute tied to a 2025 decentralized finance exploit.

In a March 24 order seen by Cointelegraph, Singapore’s Protection from Harassment Court prohibited crypto wallet OneKey’s founder Wang Lei and the user behind the X account “web3feng” on X from posting statements alleging fraud or spreading false information about the claimant, identified in court documents as Wang Haoming, who appears to be the Curve contributor known as “Haowi Wong” on X.

The development follows online accusations that emerged after the June 2025 exploit of stablecoin protocol Resupply, which resulted in about $9.6 million in losses. Those accusations ended up in formal legal action being taken.

The court order bars threatening, abusive or insulting communications and requires the respondents to pay a total of 2,500 Singapore dollars (about $1,900) in compensation and costs by April 7.

Curve Finance told Cointelegraph on Tuesday that disputes in the crypto sector can cross “the line between legitimate and well-founded criticism and outright falsehoods and defamation,” adding that distorted claims can undermine trust and harm participants in the ecosystem.

Wang Lei and the user behind @web3feng did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Excerpt from the court order. Source: Singapore State Courts

Dispute follows Resupply exploit and online allegations

Resupply confirmed in June 2025 that its wstUSR market was exploited through a price manipulation vulnerability, allowing an attacker to drain millions of dollars from the protocol.

The incident drew attention across the DeFi sector, with some market participants associating the exploit with Curve-related infrastructure due to the use of cvcrvUSD and vault integrations. However, Curve founder Michael Egorov previously said there was no Curve personnel working on the project.

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In a statement sent to Cointelegraph on Tuesday, Curve community member Wang Haoming said that the situation intensified following the exploit. He said it led to continuous attacks and serious allegations from Wang Lei and the user behind “web3feng.”

“In an industry where trust is of fundamental importance, the repeated spread of misinformation carries real consequences.” Wang Haoming said.

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