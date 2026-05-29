Gemini co-founders tied to the current administration

Amended motion by CFTC filed in SDNY on Thursday. Source: PACER
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Although the CFTC and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dropped several enforcement actions and investigations into crypto companies after Donald Trump assumed the office of the presidency, there had been no filings on the public docket in Gemini’s case since January 6, 2025.
Massad added:
“I know of nothing like this happening before, and I think the public deserves a better explanation.”
Tyler and Cameron Winklevoss, co-founders of Gemini, each donated $1 million to Trump’s 2024 election campaign. The two have also met with Trump and attended White House events, including the signing ceremony for the stablecoin-related GENIUS Act.
Source: Brian Quintenz
According to a text chain made public in September 2025 by former CFTC commissioner Brian Quintenz, Tyler Winklevoss raised the CFTC’s litigation as Quintenz was set to be considered for Trump’s nomination to head the agency. Trump later withdrew Quintenz’s nomination, leading to his pick, Michael Selig, being confirmed as chair and the agency’s current sole commissioner.
Notably, some of the language in the CFTC’s motion to vacate was similar to that in the Winklevoss text chain, including “abuse” of regulatory authority and “false whistleblower.” Cointelegraph reached out to Gemini for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
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