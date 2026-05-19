Japanese crypto companies mull consolidation

LDP’s AI and blockchain proposal. Source: Masaaki Taira
Under Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who assumed office in October 2025, the country’s ruling party has supported many initiatives related to digital assets and blockchain technology. In April, the government amended a law classifying crypto assets as financial instruments after reportedly weighing changes to guidelines that would allow digital asset-linked exchange-traded funds in January.
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“While this truly remains a ‘vision’ — one that we will now build piece by piece — I believe we have successfully succeeded in sketching out the ‘big picture’ as a first step,” said LDP member Seiji Kihara in a Monday X post on the AI and blockchain plan. “The critical task now lies in the follow-up work ahead, and we will continue to dedicate ourselves to this effort.”
On May 1, SBI Holdings said it was considering purchasing a stake in cryptocurrency exchange Bitbank. While the potential deal remains subject to negotiations and approvals, it would represent a significant consolidation of the Japanese crypto market, with a top 20 financial services company acquiring a digital asset platform.
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