A European Commission adviser said the European Union’s landmark MiCA crypto regime is likely to evolve as digital asset markets develop beyond the conditions the law was originally designed to address.

Speaking at the Paris Blockchain Week (PBW) 2026, Peter Kerstens, an adviser on technological innovation, digital transformation and cybersecurity at the European Commission’s financial services department, said the Commission will review the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) and launch a public consultation to assess whether the rules are working for market participants and supporting business development.

The remarks suggest EU policymakers are already thinking about how MiCA may need to evolve as the crypto market matures. Kerstens said he could not predict the future, but added that EU financial legislation typically evolves in stages, suggesting it would be “rather unusual” if there were not a “MiCA 2” over time.

MiCA already contains a built-in review clause. The regulation requires the Commission to report on its application by June 30, 2027, and allows it to accompany that review with legislative proposals if needed, according to the Official Journal of the European Union.

OKX global managing partner Haider Rafique (left) with Peter Kerstens (right) at the PBW 2026. Source: Cointelegraph

MiCA review signals next phase of EU crypto rules

Kerstens said the review is not a response to a broken framework, but part of an effort to ensure rules keep pace with a changing market structure. He said MiCA was designed at a time when crypto markets were dominated by a few large assets and many smaller tokens.

He said that the ecosystem has since matured, requiring policymakers to reassess whether the framework fits in current conditions.

Related: EU central bank backs plan for crypto supervision under EU markets watchdog

He also emphasized the role of industry feedback, saying that the Commission would begin with a public consultation with “no taboos.” Kerstens invited market participants to identify where rules should be expanded, adjusted or left unchanged.

He warned that if regulation does not evolve alongside innovation, markets may develop around existing rules, creating legal uncertainty.

Kerstens’ comments come as aspects of MiCA and related frameworks are being tested in practice. On March 24, stablecoin issuer Circle urged the European Commission to adjust parts of its proposed Market Integration Package, including lowering thresholds that limit the use of euro-denominated stablecoins in settlement and expanding access for crypto-asset service providers.

At the same time, policymakers are debating how MiCA should be implemented. On April 3, officials weighed whether to shift supervision of major crypto firms to the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) amid concerns over inconsistent enforcement.

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