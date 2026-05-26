Russia could criminalize crypto activities with new legislation

Source: HTX Global
Russia continues to face sanctions by multiple countries in the European Union and globally over its military actions in Ukraine, launched in 2022. In April, the European Commission announced a package of crypto-related sanctions targeting stablecoins like A7A5 and digital asset operators linked to Belarus.
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HTX has previously been a target of the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority, which in 2025 opened legal proceedings against the company for illegal crypto promotions on social media. The UK watchdog said HTX had pushed promotions on TikTok, X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube, in violation of marketing rules.
In April, Russian lawmakers advanced measures that could allow authorities to impose criminal penalties on unlicensed digital asset services and mandate registration with the country’s central bank. The proposals came alongside bills that passed first reading in the lower house of parliament, imposing limits on crypto for retail investors and reinforcing a prohibition on digital asset payments.
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