UK officials and lawmakers target crypto political donations

Nigel Farage says the Reform Party will fight back against bans or temporary moratoriums on crypto political donations. Source: Sky News
The probe follows months of UK lawmakers and government officials urging a ban on crypto political donations over ethics concerns and growing regulatory scrutiny of political figures accepting crypto for campaign funds or personal gifts.
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In February 2025, Matt Western, chair of the United Kingdom’s Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy, urged lawmakers to temporarily ban crypto donations sent to political parties and political figures.
Western cited concerns over foreign governments influencing UK elections and politics, with their donations as the primary reason for the ban.
“As the security environment worsens and the UK’s military role in Europe grows, the value of influencing the UK’s political positions, for example, on Ukraine, or US-EU relations, is likely to increase,” he said
The letter from the Joint Committee on the National Security Strategy urges a temporary ban on crypto donations. Source: UK Parliament
The UK government advanced a legislative proposal in March to temporarily ban political crypto donations, following the recommendations from Western and an independent inquiry into the threats posed by foreign political donations.
However, the legislation must still pass through both chambers of the UK parliament and receive approval from King Charles III before it is codified into law.
“We will act decisively to protect our democracy,” UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said about the legislation to curb crypto political donations.
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