Treasury chief expects CLARITY Act could pass this summer

Scott Bessent testifying at Wednesday hearing. Source: US Senate Finance Committee
The US currently holds 328,372 BTC in its reserves, worth about $215 billion at the time of publication. While lawmakers have sought to codify Trump’s order into law by Congress, individual jurisdictions like Texas have already passed legislation creating state-controlled crypto reserves.
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Bessent did not comment on whether the $1 billion in digital assets seized from Iran since the US-Israel war against the country began in February was included in the crypto reserves. Iran has reportedly been collecting tolls in Bitcoin from ships seeking safe passage through the Strait of Hormuz waterway.
Bessent also addressed questions from finance committee chair Mike Crapo on the Digital Asset Market Clarity (CLARITY) Act, under consideration in the Senate almost a year after being passed by the House of Representatives. Lawmakers on the Senate Banking and Agriculture committees have passed their versions of the bill to address securities and commodities laws and regulations, respectively, but the full chamber will need to consolidate the bills before any vote.
“We saw Congress pass stablecoin legislation, CLARITY Act, which I would encourage everyone to get behind — it’s very necessary to bring US best practices onshore — and we work tirelessly in terms of custodying these assets and keeping them,” said the Treasury Secretary.
Event contract on CLARITY Act timeline. Source: Polymarket
Bessent said the administration was aiming for the bill to pass the Senate sometime this summer. White House crypto adviser Patrick Witt said in May that Trump was aiming for a July 4 signing ceremony, but some senators expect passage before August.
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