Israel’s tax authority ‘disappointed’ in voluntary crypto disclosures: Report

After expecting billions of dollars worth of crypto holdings to be reported during a voluntary disclosure period, the country's tax office only saw 58 filers took advantage of the procedure.

Israeli taxpayer disclosures of profits from cryptocurrencies have reportedly fallen short of expectations at the Israel Tax Authority after enactment of a policy allowing immunity from criminal proceedings for filers correcting their reports.

According to a Wednesday report from Globes, Israeli authorities had expected to gain up to $1 billion in taxes from “voluntary disclosures” allowed under an August 2025 policy, but have so far only received reports of a fraction of those capital earnings.

The local news outlet reported that the tax authority had received reports of $50 million combined from crypto capital, with the potential of billions of dollars in underreported holdings.

“In the cryptocurrency field, the difficulty of the absence of an anonymous track is even more acute,” said Iftach Simhony, a CPA and head of the tax department at the Prof. Bein Law Office, Globes reported. “When the risk assessment of some taxpayers is not high, and the procedure itself does not offer certainty or anonymity in the first stage, the incentive to undergo voluntary disclosure is weakened.”

The voluntary disclosure procedure announced by the tax authority gives crypto holders immunity from criminal charges, provided the value of their holdings did not exceed the equivalent of $522,000 as of December 2024, they filed correct reports and paid their taxes in full before Aug. 31, 2026. Globes reported only 58 filers had attempted to correct their taxes using the procedure.

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According to the Bank of Israel’s financial stability report for January to June 2024, Israelis held about $1 billion worth of crypto assets.

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A group of members of the US Congress introduced legislation in May called the PARITY Act that would direct the US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), to review creating a de minimis exemption for digital assets. Under the proposed law, taxpayers could not be forced to reported small crypto transactions to the IRS.

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