The so-called PARITY Act would direct the US Treasury to provide interim guidance on what tax relief for crypto it can offer under its existing authority.

A bipartisan group of US lawmakers has introduced a bill that would direct the country’s tax regulator to study how it could create a de minimis exemption for crypto.

The bill, dubbed the Digital Asset Protection, Accountability, Regulation, Innovation, Taxation and Yields Act, or PARITY Act, was introduced in the House on Tuesday after lawmakers released a discussion draft in March.

“As America continues to lead the world in innovation, our tax code has failed to keep pace with the rapid growth of digital assets and modern financial technology,” Republican Representative Max Miller, who helped introduce the bill, said in a statement.

The bill comes as Congress has turned its attention to regulating the crypto industry, with the Senate set to soon consider a bill outlining how US market watchdogs would regulate the sector.

Source: Steven Horsford

The crypto industry has called on Congress to pass legislation exempting small crypto transactions from tax. Crypto exchange Kraken said last month it sent 56 million tax forms to the Internal Revenue Service, where nearly a third were for transactions worth less than $1, while over 75% were for transactions less than $50.

The latest version of the PARITY Act does not create an exemption for small crypto transactions. Instead, it calls for the Treasury, which oversees the IRS, to study a de minimis tax exemption and provide interim guidance within 180 days on what relief it can provide under its existing authority.

It also calls for a study on taxpayers’ compliance burden in reporting small crypto transactions and on the number of crypto transactions worth less than $200 that are reported to the IRS.

The bill asks the Treasury to report on what the IRS would need if a de minimis exemption were passed and what types of abuse could occur under the exemption.

Related: Australia’s proposed CGT changes could discourage long-term crypto holding

The bill kept a section of the draft that was described as treating “digital dollars like actual cash for tax purposes,” where regulated payment stablecoins would have no recognized gains or losses unless the cost basis of the tokens is less than 99% of their redemption value.

It also kept a carve-out for a “safe harbor” for trading through brokers and aims to apply wash sale rules to crypto.

Miller told Bloomberg Tax he was confident the bill could pass by the end of this Congress, which ends in January after the November midterm elections, when every House seat is up for election.

Democratic Representatives Steven Horsford and Suzan DelBene, along with Republican Representative Mike Carey, also helped introduce the bill.

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