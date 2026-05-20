CFTC also faces raft of vacancies

Source: Hester Peirce
Peirce’s seat may not be filled immediately. Caroline Crenshaw, the agency’s previous Democratic commissioner, departed in January, 18 months after her term ended and no nominations to fill that seat have been made by President Trump. Peirce’s departure will leave only two Republican commissioners at the SEC: Mark Uyeda and Chair Paul Atkins.
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Since Trump took office in January 2025, the SEC has radically changed its approach to crypto regulation and enforcement. The agency dropped several enforcement actions and investigations into crypto companies, including those tied to Trump and his family.
Together, the SEC and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) are the two most prominent federal financial regulators overseeing aspects of the crypto industry. Under Atkins and CFTC Chair Michael Selig, both Trump picks, the agencies said that they would coordinate on approaches to end what they called “regulatory turf wars.”
Source: Paul Atkins
However, with a digital asset market structure bill moving through Congress, many lawmakers are calling on Trump to nominate a bipartisan group of commissioners to fully staff the agencies.
Selig remains the sole CFTC commissioner and chair in a panel intended to be made up of five people, and with the impending departure of Peirce, the SEC will be down to two out of five commissioners. Trump had not announced any nominations to either agency as of Wednesday.
The market structure bill, the CLARITY Act, is expected to shift many of the responsibilities and authority regulating crypto markets from the SEC to CFTC.
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