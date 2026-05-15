The CFTC under the CLARITY Act

Source: US House Agriculture Committee
Michael Selig is currently the sole commissioner at the CFTC, taking over after the resignation of acting chair Caroline Pham in December 2025. Under Selig, the commission has taken many positions aligning with the administration’s policies, including claiming “exclusive jurisdiction” over prediction markets.
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In an April hearing with the House Agriculture Committee, Selig said he had no intention of “slow[ing] down” on rulemaking, despite the lack of four other commissioners. The CFTC chair signed a memorandum of understanding with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in March to coordinate oversight of markets, including digital assets.
On Thursday, lawmakers in the Senate Banking Committee voted to advance the CLARITY Act, setting the bill up for a potential floor vote in the chamber. The bill, expected to give the CFTC more authority in overseeing and regulating digital asset markets, would have significant implications for crypto users and companies.
Although the Senate had not scheduled a vote for the bill as of Friday, the dearth of leadership at the CFTC hasn’t gone unnoticed by lawmakers considering crypto market structure. Democratic Senator Amy Klobuchar, who sits on the Senate Agriculture Committee, proposed an amendment to the bill in January requiring that it not take effect “until at least four [CFTC] commissioners” were nominated and confirmed.
As of Friday, Trump had not publicly announced any picks for CFTC commissioners. Any nominations would likely need weeks or months to move through the Senate for consideration and potential votes.
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