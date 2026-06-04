Russian lawmakers weigh legislation to impose criminal penalties for unlicensed crypto activities

Source: Bill Browder
The stablecoin pegged to the ruble processed more than $110 billion in onchain transactions, according to a CertiK report this week. European Union officials sanctioned A7A5 in October 2025, saying the stablecoin was intended to bypass war-related financial restrictions on Russia’s economy.
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Browder says his actions “touched a raw nerve” with Russia’s government. According to British news outlet The Times, he may be the youngest person to ever be sanctioned by Russia. The government has also banned certain journalists from entering the country.
His father is known for exposing corruption in Russia and leading the Global Magnitsky Justice Campaign.
In April, lawmakers in Russia’s parliament advanced a bill that could allow authorities to impose criminal penalties on unlicensed digital asset services and mandate registration with the country’s central bank. The proposed bill, “On Digital Currency and Digital Rights,” if passed, could ban unlicensed crypto platforms starting in July 2027.
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