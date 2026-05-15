Crypto trader behavior will likely shift

A quarter of people are trading crypto to get rich. Source: Independent Reserve
Jonathon Miller, the Australian general manager for crypto exchange Kraken, agreed that the changes will make long-term crypto holding less attractive.
Source: Crypto Tax Made Easy
“The bigger risk is that reducing the benefit of long-term holding makes patient investing less attractive, particularly in a market where assets can be traded around the clock. That could push some investors toward shorter-term behavior, which is not necessarily the best strategy for long-term wealth building,” Miller said.
“The sector will continue to mature, but policy settings can influence whether that maturity is built around long-term confidence or shorter-term activity.”
Andrea Yuen, the co-CEO of Australian crypto trading platform Swyftx, said she expects the tax changes to prompt crypto traders to shift to other avenues for long-term wealth creation.
“The change is likely to act as a catalyst for patient capital over the next few years. We expect a significant trend toward crypto allocations within retirement portfolios and self-managed super funds. Investors are essentially being incentivized toward structured, long-term wealth creation,” Yuen added.
Related: Coinbase launches crypto service for Australian retirement funds
Australian crypto exchange BTC Markets reported in its Investor Study Report that SMSF registrations increased 69% year-on-year during the 2024–2025 financial year.
The Australian government has argued that the changes will curb investor appetite for property purchases because, without tax incentives, property is less attractive as an investment and that could free up supply.
The new measures will apply only to gains accrued after July 1, 2027, and new homes are exempt. Critics argue that it will instead push up housing prices, stifle investment, impact business and add pressure to the new housing supply, The Australian reported on Friday.
The tax reforms will still need to pass through the Australian Parliament. Angus Taylor, the leader of Australia’s other major political party, the Liberals, has reportedly vowed to oppose the measures and repeal them if they form government after the next federal election in 2028.
Source: Pete Wargent
The Labor Party will also need to get the tax reforms through the House of Representatives, with 76 votes required to pass, and through the Senate with 39 votes. Labor holds 94 seats in the House and 30 in the Senate.
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