Source: US Attorney DC
“We know crypto sometimes gets an unfair reputation when it comes to illicit finance. The reality is the opposite. Blockchain technology gives law enforcement something traditional financial systems often can't: a transparent, immutable and permanent record of every transaction,” Coinbase added.
Other members of the coalition included the FBI, the US Secret Service and law enforcement partners in the UK, Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Thailand.
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Meta said it shared “actionable insights” from all those involved, which helped “connect the dots between disparate pieces of information across platforms. The collective effort of these tech companies enabled the operation to target and disrupt criminals at nearly every point in the fraud chain.”
Authorities around the world have been heavily targeting scam infrastructure this year. In April, the US Scam Center Strike Force and its law enforcement partners targeted scam centers and froze more than $701 million in crypto linked to investment scams.
Meanwhile, a Dubai police-led international crackdown on scam rings resulted in the arrest of 276 individuals and the shutdown of at least nine crypto scam centers.
In another police action involving Austrian and Albanian authorities, with support from Europol and Eurojust, 10 people were arrested in connection with three scam centers in Tirana, Albania.
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