Source: Chris Joye
Scott Phillips, chief investment officer at investment advice firm The Motley Fool, argued that while investors will likely pay more tax under the changes, they will still make considerable returns and be incentivized for further investments.
"Not for nothing, but when people say a CGT change would hit founders and growth investors, they're not wrong. But implicit in that argument is that those groups will be making a motza in the first place. That's all the incentive they will need," he said.
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