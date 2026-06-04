Source: CFTC
The CFTC said the policy change now gives it more flexibility when settling enforcement actions.
However, it will not enforce existing no-deny provisions and could still require some defendants to admit certain facts or liabilities when settling enforcement actions.
Under the Trump administration, the CFTC and SEC have rolled back enforcement actions taken against crypto companies that were launched under the Biden administration.
On Thursday, the CFTC sought to vacate its $5 million settlement with crypto exchange Gemini, a case that Selig claimed was “politically targeted.”
Tim Massad, who headed the CFTC under the Obama administration, told Cointelegraph on Friday that the agency’s choice to reverse the settlement was “extraordinarily unusual.”
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