Cointelegraph
ZEC$612.86 8.97%
LINK$9.44 1.89%
BTC$76,533 1.44%
TRX$0.3752 0.64%
XMR$386.46 1.58%
DOGE$0.1013 1.91%
BCH$347.94 0.45%
ADA$0.2416 2.28%
BNB$660.48 0.97%
ETH$2,080 2.42%
SOL$84.37 2.05%
HYPE$63.10 1.33%
XRP$1.34 1.42%
Written by Yashu Gola ⁠, Staff Writer.Reviewed by Allen Scott ⁠, Staff Editor.

NEAR token price has 'potential to grow 20x,' says Arthur Hayes

MarketsPublishedMay 26, 2026

NEAR is mirroring a 2023–2024 fractal that preceded a 250% rally, hinting at similar upside in 2026 as privacy coin demand grows.

Near Protocol's native token, NEAR, has the potential to grow 20x by 2027, according to Arthur Hayes, co-founder of the crypto derivatives exchange BitMEX.

Key takeaways:

  • Hayes said NEAR Intents could make privacy coins like Zcash more usable across blockchains without bridges or multiple wallets.
  • NEAR has surged more than 90% since Hayes publicly highlighted the token alongside ZEC and HYPE in May.

NEAR makes privacy coins like ZEC usable: Hayes

Speaking on The Rollup podcast, Hayes said NEAR’s bullish case rests on NEAR Intents, a feature that lets AI agents move assets privately across blockchains without dealing with bridges, multiple wallets or fragmented liquidity.

The same infrastructure also supports NEAR’s broader AI-agent thesis, where autonomous apps can execute payments and trades on-chain.

Hayes linked NEAR’s upside to Zcash (ZEC), the privacy-focused cryptocurrency that has rallied more than 1,000% over the past year and revived investor interest in private money.

ZEC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView


He said Near Protocol could become the next major beneficiary of that trend because it helps make private tokens like ZEC usable beyond a single blockchain, allowing users to move value across the broader crypto economy.

"I can now send any crypto asset I want to anyone across the internet in an anonymous way from shielded Zcash using Near Intents," Hayes said, adding:

"I think NEAR has a 20x potential, where you know Zcash might have a 5x potential over the next year."

Hayes’ NEAR calls echo his Zcash rally playbook

Hayes' remarks add to a string of bullish NEAR endorsements from Hayes.

In a May 11 essay, Hayes explicitly positioned NEAR as one of his top speculative bets alongside ZEC and Hyperliquid's native token, HYPE.

He reinforced that view in a May 22 post earlier this week, calling HYPE, ZEC and NEAR "the holy trinity."

NEAR’s price has grown by over 90% since Hayes began publicly highlighting the token, as shown below.

NEAR/USD four-hour chart. Source: TradingView


Hayes’ endorsements have historically attracted significant attention from traders, as evidenced by his 2025 Zcash posts.

Related: Zcash is 'running its own bull market' as ZEC price paints 88% rally setup

In October 2025, Hayes’ bullish commentary, including "ZEC to $10k" and naming it a core holding, acted as a major upside catalyst. ZEC delivered over 350% gains in the following weeks.

ZEC/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView


NEAR fractal hints at 35% rally next

NEAR’s current breakout is starting to resemble its 2023–2024 recovery setup, when it bounced from the $0.91–$0.99 range before rallying by about 250%.

For instance, in 2026, NEAR has rebounded from the same $0.91–$0.99 bounce zone, while its daily relative strength index (RSI) has surged to around 88, showing aggressive buying pressure.


The token has also formed a golden cross, a bullish signal where the shorter-term moving average rises above the longer-term one.

In NEAR's case, the 50-day exponential moving average (50-day EMA, the red line) at around $1.646 has been moving above the 200-day EMA (the blue line) at around $1.647.

Traders often view this as an early sign that a downtrend may be turning into a sustained uptrend.

The first major upside target sits near $3.38–$4.00, a former support zone that may now act as resistance. The $4 target sits roughly 35% above current prices and could become NEAR’s next test if the breakout holds.

A decisive move above $4.00 would strengthen the 2023–2024 fractal and open the door to a 250% rally toward the $9–$10 area in 2026.

Conversely, failure to reclaim the $3.38–$4.00 zone may lead to a sharp bearish reversal toward the 50- and 200-day EMAs. That would amount to roughly 45% downside from current levels.

This article is produced in accordance with Cointelegraph's Editorial Policy and is intended for informational purposes only. It does not constitute investment advice or recommendations. All investments and trades carry risk; readers are encouraged to conduct independent research.

More on the subject