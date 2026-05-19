ZEC has jumped 18% in three days as privacy coins rally, defying a 3.45% drop across the wider crypto market.

Privacy coin Zcash (ZEC) is flashing a classic bullish reversal pattern that could push its price above $1,000 in the coming weeks.

Key takeaways:

ZEC’s cup-and-handle setup points to a potential rally toward $1,091 by June or July.

Privacy coins are leading the market, with ZEC up 73% over the past month versus crypto’s 0.2% gain.

Privacy narrative may trigger 55% ZEC price upside

The ZEC/USD pair appears to have formed a cup-and-handle (C&H) pattern, marked by a rounded recovery phase followed by a downward-sloping consolidation.

Traders typically read the structure as bullish once the price breaks above the neckline, as it suggests buyers have absorbed the previous supply wall and regained control.

The pattern’s upside target is calculated by measuring the distance between the cup’s lowest point and the neckline, then adding that height to the breakout level.

ZEC/USD three-day price chart. Source: TradingView





As of Tuesday, ZEC had entered the pattern's "handle" stage while eyeing a breakout above the neckline resistance at around the $625–$650 area.

Zcash's decisive close above the neckline may send its price toward $1,091 by June or July, up about 88% from current prices, if the C&H structure plays out as intended.

This upside target aligns with ZEC’s 1.618 Fibonacci extension, drawn from the $745 swing high to the $185 swing low.

ZEC is outperforming the crypto market in May

ZEC has gained 18% over the past three days, even as the wider market has fallen 3.45% over the same period, prompting some traders to argue that Zcash is effectively "running its own bull market."

Source: X





Broadly, privacy coins have outperformed the wider crypto market over the past month. ZEC led the move, gaining more than 73%, while other privacy-focused tokens such as Monero (XMR) and Dash (DASH) also rallied in tandem.

By comparison, the total crypto market capitalization rose just 0.2% over the same period, suggesting the move is more sector-specific than market-wide.

ZEC/USD versus XMR/USD, DASH/USD, and the TOTAL crypto market cap one-month performance. Source: TradingView





Heightened demand for anonymity and financial privacy is driving much of Zcash’s renewed appeal, turning the once-forgotten privacy coin into one of crypto’s strongest narratives.

Related: Zcash gains 70% in a week amid growing interest in crypto privacy

The bullish case gained further traction last week after BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes said ZEC’s market capitalization could one day reach 10% of Bitcoin’s (BTC).

That would imply a price of $9,225 per coin based on ZEC’s current circulating supply of about 16.68 million tokens.

ZEC's value in BTC terms has grown roughly 20.50% since Hayes's comment.

ZEC/BTC daily chart. Source: TradingView





Earlier in May, sentiment also improved after Multicoin Capital disclosed Zcash exposure and Robinhood listed the token, adding fresh institutional and retail-access catalysts to ZEC’s rally.