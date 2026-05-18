A bullish long-term chart pattern puts HYPE on track for a potential rally above $70 this year, with a16z-linked accumulation and fresh institutional catalysts strengthening the case.

Hyperliquid DEX's native token, HYPE, is showing potential for a 55% rally after a wallet reportedly tied to Silicon Valley-based venture capitalist, a16z, accumulated $90.87 million worth of tokens in just over a month.

Key takeaways:

HYPE’s three-day chart shows a potential cup-and-handle breakout, with the neckline sitting near $45–$47.

ETF launch, Coinbase-Circle USDC roles, and potential US regulatory clarity may expand Hyperliquid’s institutional demand base.

HYPE cup-and-handle setup eyes record highs

HYPE appears to be forming a cup-and-handle pattern, a classic bullish continuation setup.

A cup-and-handle forms when price makes a rounded recovery, pauses near resistance, and then breaks higher. Traders calculate the upside target by measuring the cup’s depth and adding that distance to the breakout level.

In HYPE's case, the "cup" developed after its price fell from around $46 to nearly $21, then gradually recovered in a rounded structure back toward the $45–$47 resistance zone. That area now acts as the pattern’s neckline.

HYPE/USDT three-day price chart. Source: TradingView





As of Monday, HYPE was forming the structure's "handle" part, confirmed by its slightly downward consolidation. The token may climb toward the $71–$72 range in 2026 if the breakout above the $45–$47 neckline area plays out as intended.

That would mean about 55% rise from current prices, a new record high for the token.

a16z-linked wallet accumulates $90.87M HYPE

HYPE’s bullish technical setup has gained support from a fresh on-chain accumulation signal.

On Monday, wallet 0xb5E4, which Lookonchain describes as linked to Andreessen Horowitz, or a16z, bought another 372,000 HYPE worth about $16.91 million in three hours.

Transaction records of the wallet '0xb5E4.' Source: Arkham Intelligence





HYPE stood out in an otherwise weaker crypto market, gaining roughly 7% over 24 hours as Bitcoin (BTC) slipped 1.22% and Ether (ETH) lost 2.22%. On a year-to-date timeframe, HYPE was up 80% compared to BTC's and ETH's losses of nearly 12.5% and 28.3%.

HYPE/USDT year-to-date price performance vs. BTC/USD and ETH/USD. Source: TradingView





The latest "massive HYPE buy" lifted the a16z-linked wallet’s total accumulation since April 14 to 2.11 million HYPE, valued at roughly $90.87 million.

Source: X





Large venture-linked accumulation may strengthen market confidence, especially when it occurs while the price is already testing a major resistance zone.

The reported a16z-linked purchases add to a strong catalyst run for Hyperliquid.

Last week’s US spot HYPE ETF launches opened a regulated access point for traditional investors, while Coinbase and Circle’s USDC deployment roles strengthened Hyperliquid’s stablecoin infrastructure capabilities.

Trader Pentoshi said Hyperliquid’s revenue could “grow 5x–10x” if a compliant US framework, such as the CLARITY Act, allows hedge funds, prop desks, and asset managers to trade on the platform.

Source: X





Higher institutional activity may boost HYPE demand through stronger volume, revenues, and confidence in Hyperliquid’s growth.