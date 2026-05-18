XRP still faces short-term downside risk, with a symmetrical triangle breakdown pointing to a possible drop toward $1.00–$1.10.

XRP (XRP) may go on a 10x–15x rally from its "quiet accumulation" zone, according to analyst Crypto Patel, who says the muted price action resembles the calm before its major breakout in late 2024.

Key takeaways:

XRP’s lack of retail hype may lead to a rally toward $5, $10 and $15 targets.

XRP’s current $1.00–$0.70 demand zone is similar to its 2022–2024 base, which preceded an 835% rally.

Lack of retail hype hints at XRP boom toward $15

In his Sunday post, Patel highlighted the $1.00–$0.70 range as a potential long-term accumulation zone, arguing that XRP’s muted sentiment and lack of retail hype could precede a larger upside move.

His chart showed XRP pulling back after failing to break the $3.20–$3.50 resistance area, with price now drifting toward a green demand zone that he views as a potential “massive opportunity.”

XRP/USD two-week chart. TradingView/Crypto Patel





The analyst projected upside targets at $5, $10, and $15, implying roughly 10x–15x potential from the lower end of the accumulation range if XRP repeats its 2022–2024 cycle-style expansion.

That comparison is central to Patel’s bullish case.

In the previous cycle, XRP spent months building a base around the $0.32–$0.40 area before breaking above a multi-year descending trend line near $0.55–$0.60 in November 2024.

The breakout also cleared the broader $0.65–$0.85 resistance band, marked in blue on the chart, followed by an 835% rally toward $0.40 over the next two months.

CLARITY Act may push XRP into a multi-year bull market

The late 2024 rally had a clear fundamental trigger.

Donald Trump’s re-election as US president in November 2024 boosted risk appetite across crypto markets, as traders viewed his incoming administration as far more supportive of digital assets than the previous administration.

In 2026, a similar potential catalyst is emerging with the CLARITY Act, which has advanced in the Senate.

The bill aims to create a clearer US market-structure framework for crypto by defining when digital assets fall under securities or commodities rules.

Related: Italy’s largest bank more than doubles crypto holdings to $235M in Q1: Report

Jason Yanowitz, co-host of the Empire podcast at Blockworks, named XRP as one of the altcoins that may enter a multi-year bull market if the CLARITY Act becomes law.

Analyst Michaël van de Poppe said he'll stay "fully allocated toward altcoins" for his personal crypto portfolio.

XRP network metrics see the highest one-day growth since March

On-chain data from Santiment adds another layer to XRP’s bullish setup, showing that the recent recovery coincided with a sharp rebound in network activity.

On Saturday, the XRP Ledger recorded its strongest 24-hour activity levels since March, with 48,453 active addresses, the highest since March 30, and 3,317 new addresses, the highest since March 19.

XRP Ledger daily active addresses and network growth. Source: Santiment





“Higher adoption helps justify higher prices,” Santiment wrote, noting that the activity spike could support XRP’s "mid- and long-term price growth" if it proves sustainable.

Earlier this week, the XRP network also witnessed a rise in the number of whale wallets, with Santiment noting that they were accumulating the token at record levels.

XRP chart triangle setup risks drop toward $1

XRP’s short-term chart shows a symmetrical triangle forming after months of lower highs and higher lows.

XRP/USD daily chart. Source: TradingView





The latest rejection near the upper trend line suggests bulls still lack enough momentum to confirm a breakout.

If XRP breaks below the triangle’s lower trend line, the setup could flip bearish and open the door to a measured move toward the $1.00–$1.10 support area, down approximately 20% from the current prices.