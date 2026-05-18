Recent Hyperliquid ETF launch tempered 

Grayscale filed for the Grayscale BNB ETF (GBNB) on Jan. 23, 2026, and has yet to disclose a fee for GBNB. VanEck made its first filing for the VanEck BNB ETF (VBNB) in May 2025 and proposed a 0.39% management fee for VBNB.
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The number of altcoin ETFs has grown since the SEC introduced a generic listing standards process in September, replacing the previous case-by-case application review framework.
Wall Street asset managers have also continued to experiment with crypto ETF structures, from staked products and leveraged strategies to futures-linked and multi-asset index funds.
However, reception to the latest spot altcoin ETF has been lukewarm compared to others before it, with the 21Shares-issued Hyperliquid ETF only attracting $1.2 million in net inflows on Thursday, its opening day.
By contrast, the Bitwise Solana Staking ETF (BSOL) attracted $69.5 million on its opening day in October, while the Canary XRP ETF (XRPC) brought in $245 million a few weeks later on debut in November.
The lion’s share of net inflows for crypto ETFs has remained in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) products, which have amassed $58.4 billion and $11.8 billion since launching in 2024.
US-based Solana ETFs recently crossed the $1 billion milestone, currently sitting at $1.11 billion.
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