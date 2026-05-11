Solana eyes a breakout: Is $120 next?

Spot SOL ETF netflows. Source: SoSoValue
Futures activity rose alongside the ETF demand. Solana open interest (OI) climbed to $6.4 billion from $4.94 billion on May 1, marking a 29.5% increase in less than two weeks.
Aggregated spot cumulative volume delta (CVD), which measures the net difference between market buy and sell orders, climbed to nearly $250 million from $163 million in five days, during SOL’s push toward $96.
The futures CVD expanded to about $593.6 million after rising steadily from May 5 onward, as buyers absorbed sell-side liquidity in both the spot and futures markets.
SOL price, aggregated open interest, spot, and futures CVD and funding rate. Source: velo.chart
The funding rate held near 0.065%, indicating traders continued to pay to maintain long exposure. The buying activity has started to flatten near the $95-$96 range as spot and volume deltas have cooled over the past 24-hours.
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Solana is forming an Adam and Eve pattern near the $95 resistance level, with the setup's neckline directly at the current breakout zone. A confirmed move above that level places the technical target near $120.
An Adam and Eve pattern on the higher time frame chart could signal a bottom for SOL if price successfully turns the $95 resistance level into support.
SOL/USDT, one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
SOL also pushed above its 100-day exponential moving average for the first time since October 2025, adding another technical shift to the mix alongside ETF inflows and rising futures positioning.
A confirmed daily close and consolidation above $95 could open the path toward the pattern’s projected target near $120, due to a lack of resistance sitting between the two levels after the 42% dip in February.
Crypto analyst BATMAN noted that Solana recently broke above a 231-day downtrend on the SOL/BTC daily chart, signaling improving relative strength against Bitcoin. According to the analyst, the $89-$91 zone now acts as the nearest support cluster and a likely retest region if SOL holds above the breakout area.
SOL/USDT, one-chart analysis by BATMAN. Source: X
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