21Shares’ Hyperliquid ETF adds to a growing number of altcoins that have been packaged into funds made available on Wall Street, as the Securities and Exchange Commission has loosened its grip on crypto ETFs.
In September, the SEC moved away from a case-by-case review of spot crypto ETFs in favor of "generic listing standards," making approvals of crypto ETFs easier.
THYP was launched ahead of the Bitwise Hyperliquid Staking ETF (BHYP), which Seyffart predicted is next in line for SEC approval.
Grayscale is also awaiting the SEC’s decision on its Grayscale HYPE ETF (GHYP).
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THYP carries a 0.3% management fee, far lower than the 0.67% fee proposed by Bitwise for its Hyperliquid ETF. Grayscale is yet to set a fee for its ETF.
In December, Seyffart predicted that many crypto exchange-traded products would be liquidated by the end of 2027 due to a lack of demand.
His comments came before a Bloomberg report in April that found that the average lifespan of ETFs fell from 4.66 years in 2024 to about 3.5 years in 2025.
Dozens of ETFs have already been liquidated across the first few months of 2026, though none were notable crypto ETFs.
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