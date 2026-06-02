21Shares ETF has a fee of 0.3%, while Bitwise charges 0.34%. Together, the ETFs have recorded nearly $140 million in net inflows since launch as investors looked to get exposure to HYPE, the token for the layer 1 blockchain and perpetual futures platform, Hyperliquid.
Hyperliquid has become one of the most popular trading platforms for crypto traders in recent months, with blockchain data showing that it now consistently facilitates over $170 billion in monthly trading volume across a broad range of asset classes.
Grayscale’s HYPG is also seeking to follow 21Shares and Bitwise by staking HYPE to earn yield, an offering that asset managers have added to similar crypto ETFs to attract investors.
Related: Hyperliquid launches prediction markets for real-world events
The Hyperliquid ETFs have helped push HYPE to a new all-time high of $75.3 on Monday.
Its market capitalization has risen to $16.7 billion as a result, making it the 10th largest cryptocurrency by market value.
Grayscale’s potential launch comes as US-listed Bitcoin (BTC) ETFs have recorded net outflows over 10 consecutive trading days, bleeding nearly $3 billion.
US Ether (ETH) ETFs are also on a 14-day net outflow streak, as investors are reducing positions faster than fresh capital is flowing into the market.
Magazine: HYPE chases $100 target, ETH could dump below $1800: Market Moves
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