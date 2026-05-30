Spot Ether ETFs see 14-day outflow streak

Source: Santiment Intelligence
The firm pointed to the nearly $904 million single-day outflow recorded in November 2025, which occurred close to a major market low before prices recovered. “Consider the massive level of money moving out as a sign that we are getting closer to the local bottom some patient investors have been waiting for,” it added.
Related: Bitcoin ETFs on Brink of Net Outflow Territory For 2026
Spot Ether (ETH) ETFs have also been caught in the broader selloff, logging outflows across 14 consecutive trading sessions from May 11 to Friday. Daily redemptions ranged from $5.65 million to $130.62 million, with the steepest single-day exit recorded on May 12 at $130.62 million. Total net assets fell from $13.85 billion on May 11 to $11.27 billion on May 29, a decline of roughly $2.6 billion over the period.
Meanwhile, spot Hyperliquid (HYPE) ETFs bucked the trend, logging inflows every single session since launching on May 12. Cumulative net inflows crossed $100 million by May 28, with total net assets climbing from $1.87 million at launch to $122.20 million in just over two weeks.
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