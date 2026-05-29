RSI hits three-month low as daily BTC trend turns bearish

BTC/USD, one-day chart, buy liquidity analysis. Source: Velo chart
Below $70,000, the next notable pocket of demand sits at $68,505, where traders have placed another 1,012 BTC worth approximately $69 million. Outside that level, the order book thins considerably, with few visible bids below $68,500.
Meanwhile, liquidation heatmap data shows about $2 billion in cumulative long positions at risk near $70,000, compared to more than $5 billion in short positions around $78,000. Once BTC taps the bid cluster near $70,000, the larger liquidity pool may trigger a sharp rebound toward overhead liquidation zones.
BTC liquidation map. Source: CoinGlass
Related: Bitcoin falls out of the global top 10 assets as market cap dips below $1.5T
Bitcoin’s daily trend turned bearish after losing support at $74,800, confirming a pattern of lower highs and lower lows. The price is trading inside a descending channel and is currently testing support near the lower boundary around $72,000–$73,000.
The relative strength index (RSI) has fallen to roughly 33, its lowest level since Feb. 24. Momentum has stayed below the neutral 50 level throughout the recent decline, suggesting sellers still control the short-term price action.
BTC/USD, one-day chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
Crypto trader Ardi outlined a similar view. The analyst said the $74,500–$75,500 region now acts as resistance across multiple time frames. A rejection from that area could keep focus on the $71,500 region, while a move through channel resistance near $76,000 may challenge the ongoing downtrend.
Options markets show investors have also been preparing for a move toward $70,000. According to Glassnode, traders spent nearly $10 million on put options with a $70,000 strike during the recent dip.
Put options rise in value when prices fall, making them a common hedge against downside risk. Recent flows show some easing in that protection demand as traders lock in profits, though the concentration of hedging activity highlights how closely the market is watching the $70,000 level.
BTC options market analysis at $70,000. Source: Glassnode/X
Related: Bitcoin’s major holders halt buys as demand slows: CryptoQuant
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