Bitcoin’s market cap has dropped below $1.5 trillion, pushing it out of the world’s top 10 assets amid AI stock and precious metal rallies.

Bitcoin’s (BTC) latest drawdown to $72,000 has coincided with a sharp drop in its market capitalization, pushing it out of the global top 10 assets by market cap.

Key takeaways:

Bitcoin fell to thirteenth place among global assets after its market cap dropped below $1.5 trillion.

Gold, silver and AI stocks outperformed Bitcoin after investors rotated.

Bitcoin’s pending realized price death cross could signal further downside risk for BTC price.

Bitcoin’s market cap drops below $1.5 trillion

Bitcoin’s price has dropped sharply from around $83,000 in early May to as low as $72,400 on Thursday. This was accompanied by a fall in its market capitalization to $1.45 trillion from $1.66 trillion.

Bitcoin market cap, USD. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView

As a result, the leading cryptocurrency has slipped out of the world’s top 10 assets by market cap, ranking thirteenth globally.

Related: Bitcoin’s major holders halt buys as demand slows: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin is now below Saudi Aramco, Tesla and Meta Platforms, reflecting a broader rotation of capital away from crypto amid strong performance in AI-driven stocks and precious metals.

Top global assets by market cap. Source: Companiesmarketcap.com

The recent BTC price decline comes amid fresh geopolitical tensions and growing macroeconomic uncertainties, coinciding with a rally in precious metals to historical highs, showing increasing demand for traditional safe-haven assets.

Gold surged to an all-time high of $5,600 per ounce in January before easing back to around $4,486, while silver climbed as high as $120 per ounce and now trades near $76.

These rallies in metals pushed gold and silver to become the world’s largest and fifth-largest assets by market cap, respectively, as shown in the table above.

Artificial intelligence and semiconductor stocks have also significantly outperformed Bitcoin in 2026, with companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) and Broadcom (AVGO) overtaking BTC in market cap.

Meanwhile, Micron Technology recently crossed the $1 trillion valuation mark amid the ongoing AI and semiconductor-driven rally.

“Things are starting to look scary,” 0xMarioNawfal said in a Thursday X post, referring to Bitcoin’s current position in global rankings.

Fellow analyst Manly had a contrary view, saying that the drop doesn’t change Bitcoin’s scarcity as a long-term bullish factor, while Fexir said,

“This must be a bottom signal.”

Bitcoin’s “death cross” warns of more pain ahead

Bitcoin’s realized price, average cost basis of all coins in circulation, is about to print a “death cross,” indicating waning momentum, according to analyst Axel Adler Jr.

The chart below shows that Bitcoin is showing signs of exhaustion with a pending dead cross between its realized price and the 365-day moving average.

The last time the indicator produced this bearish crossover was in the middle of the 2022 bear market, preceding a 52% decline to $15,500 from $69,000. The losses were also 52% during the 2018 macro drawdown.

Bitcoin realized price with a pending “death cross.” Source: AxelAdlerJr

Note that in both instances, the crossover followed a sharp drop in BTC price toward the realized price.

Bitcoin is currently trading 35% above its realized price at $54,200. This means a 52% drop from around this level could take BTC price to the low $30,000s, an occurrence that many analysts argue is unlikely.